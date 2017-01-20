Youngstown and Warren mapping likely lead locations in water systems

The state of Ohio is mandating that all community public water systems complete a lead mapping of their distribution systems.

The required mapping is part of House Bill 512, and is designed to identify areas that are known to contain or likely to contain lead service lines. In cities like Youngstown and Warren which have older housing stock, the records are not always available.



"We did our best with hand written tap in permits going all the way back to the early 1900's, "said Franco Lucarelli of the Warren City Water Department.

Once the color coded, digital maps are complete they will be made available to property owners and customers of the Warren water department.

"So they can look and see where their property falls on the lead map and whether it falls in an area where there's a probability or possibility of a lead service line, or it falls in an area where the probability and possibility is very slim," Lucarelli said.

He says you can check a water line for lead by scrapping the surface to see if it turns shinny. "That's an indication that it's a lead service line, not a galvanized or not a copper line," according to Lucarelli.

The cost of replacing a lead water service line can be up to three thousand dollars, and that does not include in-house plumbing of fixtures. But Lucarelli says there is one precaution homeowners can take.

"In the morning, if they run the cold water in the kitchen sink for roughly thirty seconds to two minutes that will clear the line of any water that had been sitting overnight," Lucarelli said.

This mapping procedure comes on a heels of the elevated lead levels found in water systems last year in Flint, Michigan and in Sebring.

"The goal, from what I understand with the EPA putting this guideline out, is they want the public to be as well informed as possible," said Lucarelli.

All community public water systems in Ohio must complete the lead mapping by March 9, 2017.

