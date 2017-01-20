Valley Steelers fans pay tribute to black and gold with song

With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to take on the New England Patriots Sunday, two local Steelers fans are paying tribute to their favorite team.

Ellwood City's Tony Barge and Monaca's Johnny Calinger co-wrote a song called "Steeler Nation". It debuted on Facebook this week and has been shared hundreds of times.

Barge has had quite a music career, opening up for country legends like Hank Thompson, Merle Haggard and Braid Paisley.

"I might not made a lot of money, but I made a lot of good memories in my lifetime," said Barge.

While music is his passion, he also has a deep down love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"When I was a little boy, my dad used to watch all those games and I would sit and watch with him, you know," said Barge.

So, it was only fitting that Barge would write and record a song about his beloved black and gold. He teamed up with Johnny Calinger, a friend of more than 40 years and the duo wrote 'Steeler Nation' in about an hour.

"Just so happened we were both working on a Steeler song at the same time and I gave him some lyrics and he had some lyrics and we just put them both together and this is what we came up with," said Calinger.

Barge and Calinger don't have any big dreams of selling a million records with 'Steeler Nation', they just hope it resonates with who they call, the best fans in the NFL.

"I hope they're going to enjoy it and I hope it's gonna touch that Steeler spirit down inside of them," said Barge.

You can find the song on Facebook by searching Tony Barge Music. It's also at tonybarge.com and on YouTube.