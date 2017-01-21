One man killed in Deerfield crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One man killed in Deerfield crash

Posted: Updated:
DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio -

An 85-year-old man has died, after the vehicle he was driving struck a tree late Friday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the one-car crash on State Route 14, near 224 in Deerfield Township.

Troopers say Donald Koscher from Hiram was driving north when he went off the road and hit a tree. 

The vicitm died at the scene.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms