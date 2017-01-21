UPMC claims manager admits paying $846K to ghost employees

A resident of Georgetown, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of embezzlement in connection with health care.

Ronald Larry Locy, 48, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge David Stewart Cercone.

Locy,Senior Director of claims for the UPMC Health Plan Claims Department, caused UPMC to pay two “ghost employees” of UPMC Health Plan, for work and bonuses to which those ghost employees were not entitled, according to the government.

The loss to UPMC Health Plan was approximately $846,819.

Judge Cercone scheduled sentencing for May 24, 2016, at 11 a.m.

The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.