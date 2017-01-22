Pot infused 'edibles' confiscated during Ohio traffic stop

Troopers estimate the value of the haul at more than $154,000

The Ohio State Highway Patrol making a routine traffic stop, seized bags of a marijuana based product similar in appearance to candy.

A trooper in Shelby County, between Dayton and Lima, say they pulled over a car on Interstate 75 last week for a turn signal violation.

According to the patrol, the trooper spotted marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle, so conducted a search.

The search turned up a large brown bag containing 22 pounds of marijuana and four bags loaded with 12 pounds of multicolored THC infused edibles labeled as “Nerd Bites”.

THC, tetrahydrocannanibol , is the active ingredient in marijuana.

The patrol estimates the value of the marijuana and edibles to be $154,360.

The driver of the car, Adam R. Bye, 25, of Taylor, Mich., was booked into the Shelby County Jail on charges of possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony, possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, and failure to use a turn signal, a minor misdemeanor.