Liberty police search for suspect in aggravated assault, robbery

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Police in Trumbull County are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in an alleged aggravated assault and robbery Sunday morning.

Reports say 38-year-old Robert Lee Anderson II allegedly beat up his girlfriend and stole her car at the Liberty Mini Mart around 1:30 a.m. on Belmont Avenue.

Police say that Anderson was on drugs and almost ran the woman over when he was driving away. 

The woman said they had been living together in Hubbard, but he moved out Saturday night and she was taking him to friend's house.

Reports say the woman was injured, and was taken to the hospital.

The vehicle, a 2002 Tan Nissan, was recovered, according to police, but Anderson has not yet been found.

Anderson's records show he was arrested in August of last year in Trumbull County for domestic violence and theft, and has held other charges including driving under the influence and drug paraphernalia. 

