City NAACP wants Tamir Rice grand jury transcripts released

The new county prosecutor says he will back an NAACP effort in Cleveland seeking release of parts of transcripts from the grand jury that declined to charge police involved in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

The youth with a pellet gun was killed in November 2014 near a city recreation center.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley tells Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2iJDmOz ) he plans to support a court petition by the organization for the release of statements former county prosecutor Timothy McGinty made in December 2015 before recommending a grand jury not charge patrolmen Timothy Loehmann or Frank Garmback.

The NAACP has said it isn't seeking witness testimony.

O'Malley's support doesn't guarantee the documents will be released.

