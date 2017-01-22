Pilot escapes injury in Beloit plane crash

Location where the Cessna overturned

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a plane crash at the Tri-City Airport in Beloit.

Troopers say Thomas Warner was piloting the Cessna 182 during a landing attempt at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The plane struck the ground before reaching the landing strip causing damage to the nose gear tire.

The plane took off after contact with the ground.

Warner, 62, of Alliance, made another landing attempt on a grass stretch of land west of the landing strip.

The plane struck the ground, turning over onto its top.

Warner was not injured in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and will be conducting an investigation.