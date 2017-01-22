Pilot escapes injury in Beloit plane crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pilot escapes injury in Beloit plane crash

Posted: Updated:
Location where the Cessna overturned Location where the Cessna overturned
BELOIT, Ohio -

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post is investigating a plane crash at the Tri-City Airport in Beloit.

Troopers say Thomas Warner was piloting the Cessna 182 during a landing attempt at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 

The plane struck the ground before reaching the landing strip causing damage to the nose gear tire. 

The plane took off after contact with the ground. 

Warner, 62, of Alliance, made another landing attempt on a grass stretch of land west of the landing strip. 

The plane struck the ground, turning over onto its top.

Warner was not injured in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted and will be conducting an investigation.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Police in New Castle investigating possible kidnapping

    Police in New Castle investigating possible kidnapping

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:06 AM EDT2017-07-28 09:06:21 GMT

    Police in New Castle are investigating a possible kidnapping and hit and run situation.  Around 8:30 p.m., police say a man allegedly hit his girlfriend with a car and then took off running into the nearby woods on Francis Place.  Police say when they arrived, no one was at the scene, including the alleged victim.  Police agencies in Lawrence and Mercer Counties were told to be on the lookout for a suspect in the case.  The incident is still under an activ...

    More >>

    Police in New Castle are investigating a possible kidnapping and hit and run situation.  Around 8:30 p.m., police say a man allegedly hit his girlfriend with a car and then took off running into the nearby woods on Francis Place.  Police say when they arrived, no one was at the scene, including the alleged victim.  Police agencies in Lawrence and Mercer Counties were told to be on the lookout for a suspect in the case.  The incident is still under an activ...

    More >>

  • GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'

    GOP dealt stiff blow in Senate's bid to repeal 'Obamacare'

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-07-28 08:40:19 GMT
    The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
    The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>

  • Man killed in fair thrill ride wreck joined Marines week ago

    Man killed in fair thrill ride wreck joined Marines week ago

    Friday, July 28 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-28 08:29:53 GMT
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>
    A high school student who was killed when a thrill ride broke apart at the Ohio State Fair had just signed up with the Marines a week ago.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms