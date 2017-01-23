Ohio University hikes tuition for students entering in fall

Ohio University is hiking tuition, housing and meals for new students entering this fall.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2jOO6uw ) the Board of Trustees at the Athens university approved the increases on Friday.

Undergraduate tuition will increase by 3.3 percent. Housing will rise 3.5 percent and culinary services will go up by 2 percent.

The hikes only apply to students for the 2017-18 school year. Those students won't see further increases for four years under the school's tuition guarantee.

The newspaper says in-state students enrolling this fall will pay about $11,069 each year. Students who enrolled before the tuition guarantee went into effect in the fall of 2015 will see a 2-percent hike.

Tuition for out-of-state students will remain unchanged.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com

