Ohio Turnpike travel sets new record

BEREA, Ohio -

For the second year in a row, more vehicles traveled on the Ohio Turnpike than any other year in its 61-year history.

The total of 54.9 million vehicles in 2016 beat the previous record from one year ago (2015), which was 53.4 million. according to the Ohio Turnpike commission.

In 2016, the Turnpike also recorded the second most number of vehicle miles traveled in its history with over 3.037 billion miles traveled.  This was only 2.6 million fewer miles traveled than in the record year, 2006. The results were reported at today's meeting of the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission.

“An improving economy, relatively low gas prices and mild weather all contributed to record traffic volume in 2016,” said Executive Director Randy Cole.  

 Other significant statistics include a 2.2 percent gain in the percentage of total traffic that used E-ZPass® on the Ohio Turnpike.

In 2016, 57.1 percent of all customers (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) used E-ZPass, saving them both time and money. E-ZPass customers save an average of 33 percent on tolls compared to cash-paying customers.

E-ZPass growth in 2016 also includes an 8.8 percent gain in the number of passenger cars using E-ZPass and a 3.1 percent rise in the number of commercial vehicles that used E-ZPass last year.

