Secret indictment charges Liberty woman with endangering 3 year old

A Liberty woman is jailed on $20,000 bond after being secretly indicted on charges alleging that she assaulted a three year old child.

The Trumbull County Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Jena Nobbs, 30, charging her with one count of assault, and two felony counts of child endangering.

The charges stem from a Liberty Township Police investigation that began last spring, when someone who had attended separate youth baseball games reported seeing a three year old boy with bruises and scrapes on his face.

The concerned citizen asked an adult who was with the boy how he injured his face, they were told that he went down a sliding board head first.

A picture of the child taken by a witness and turned over to police, showed large dark marks on both sides of the boy's face, according to a police report.

Nobbs, who is the live-in girlfriend of the boy's father, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday.

The boy's father, 42-year-old Ronald Newell, faces one misdemeanor charge of child endangering in Girard Municipal Court.