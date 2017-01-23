Laid off GM Lordstown workers offered unemployment support

It's the first day laid off workers at GM Lordstown didn't report to work, but instead reported to their union halls for help navigating the unemployment process.

Roughly 75 to 80 union members attended the first of what will be several meetings over the next few days at their union halls.

"We would truly love to have them back to work at GM and the other facilities in short order, but until then, we're going to provide every opportunity we can to soften the landing," Glenn Johnson said, president of UAW Local 1112.

The United Auto Workers local union halls will eventually offer workshops and teamed up Ohio Means Jobs to get workers retraining opportunities and unemployment resources.

"It's basically the only great paying job in the area, and it not only effects our company, but all the companies that make parts for us," Toni Jones said, a laid off GM Lordstown worker.

Jones is among the 1,250 workers laid off from the third shift. She tells 21 News she's dealing with the pressure to find another job fast as best she can.

"It's devastating to my household definitely," Jones said. "I know a lot of single parents that are working here and they've got laid off, so everybody's kind of very scared about their future."

Jones says she'll have 26 weeks of supplement and unemployment benefits to lean on.

President Donald Trump's tweet targeting GM and a product they build earlier this month is still fresh in their minds.

Johnson says he's waiting to see if the president delivers on his trade deal promises.

"We're watching that very closely and if that levels the playing field for American workers and middle class workers, then we're all for it," he said.

GM recently announced it will make investments in its U.S. manufaturcing efforts. Johnson isn't certain if any of that money or a potential line of new product could come Lordstown's way.

He says the plant is currently re-training some workers to adjust to the layoffs and to better position the plant for any future investments.

While Jones isn't sure how much Trump can force a company to build in the U.S. She says she hopes Trump makes moves that protect American jobs.

"I'm hoping he actually applies the tariffs he's talking about," she said.

UAW Meetings for Laid off workers:

UAW Local 1714:

Tuesday, 1/24/17 10am to 12:00 noon

Wednesday,1/25/17 1:30pm to 3:30 pm

UAW Local 1112:

Tuesday, 1/24/17 1:30pm to 3:30 pm

Wednesday,1/25/17 10am to 12:00 noon