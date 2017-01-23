Update: 2 Valley communities rally around girl with cancer

It's always a big basketball game when Mineral Ridge and McDonald play each other. On the court, the two teams are bitter rivals. Monday night though, both schools were on the same team, supporting Anna's Army.

"Anna is a one in a million kid," said Anna's cousin Jaclyn Kuntz. "I don't think you even meet one person before the diagnosis that would have anything but kind, wonderful things to say about her. She always puts others before herself and she takes great care of her brother and sister Olivia and all of her cousins and we just love her a lot."

13 year old Anna Booth is an 8th grader at McDonald. A basketball player, she wore number 42, the same number her mom wore.

Two days after Christmas, Anna was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Since Anna's mom is the all time leading scorer in girls basketball for Mineral Ridge, but also a coach at McDonald, the school decided to make Monday nights game a special event.

"We found out about the whole idea with her cancer and stuff like that and we thought it was a good idea, since we were playing McDonald this week to tie in a cancer awareness game and try to raise money for her and for her medical expenses and so forth and it was also a way to unite the two communities. These are two bitter rivals on the court but we are neighboring communities and thought with her daughter there, being a former student, this is a perfect tie in," said Tim Porter, the Athletic Director at Mineral Ridge.

While Anna couldn't be at the game, a huge crowd was, including several members of Anna's family. They were blown away by the huge outpouring of support.

"We're just in awe and humbled by everyone's generosity. Her mom Amy played here almost 20 years ago, she was a wonderful player and we watched her play here several, several games and just to see two communities put aside their competitiveness to show Anna love and support, we just can't thank the Mineral Ridge Athletic Department for putting this together and all of the Mineral Ridge and McDonald communities, we just can't thank everyone enough," said Kuntz.

There was even a special guest at the game, former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones. He heard about Anna's fight and wanted to give her a little extra strength.

"For her to have so many smiles on her face when I came to visit and kind of gave her a jersey and things like that and just hung out for a minute which I wish I could have hung out longer but she's not feeling as well but it's just amazing to see how strong she was. That's my first impression of her, you would never tell that she was going through whatever she's going through now," said Jones.

Anna's family said that gesture will leave a lasting impression.

"We've always been buckeye fans and a fan of Cardale, but now he's always going to hold a very special place in our heart," said Kuntz.

He certainly is a big weapon in Anna's army which continues to grow day by day.

Anyone who would like to donate to Anna's Army can do so at any Home Savings and Loan in the name of "Team Anna Family Fund".

There is also a GoFundMe account, just search Anna's Army Fund.