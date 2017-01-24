Traffic moving again on Interstate 80 in Mercer County after overnight crash

An overnight tractor-trailer accident on Interstate 80 in Mercer County is now cleared up.

The accident happened around 5:30 Tuesday morning on I-80's westbound lanes, at mile marker 14 in East Lackawannock Township, when the truck veered off the side of the highway and flipped over into the median.

State police in Mercer County say the tanker truck leaked a small amount of natural gas, but there was no damage to the environment. The driver of the truck was trapped for a short time but was freed from the wreckage and was not injured.

With the debris from the accident cleared up, traffic on all lanes of I-80 is now moving freely.