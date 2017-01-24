High speed a factor in crash near downtown Youngstown

Youngstown police say a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed is most likely to blame for a violent car accident Monday night.

The accident happened after 8 p.m. Monday when a Chevy Camaro, that was driving down Market Street in Youngstown, struck a Honda Accord that had just turned from a side street.

Five people were sent to the hospital, including the driver of the Camaro and all four people inside the Honda, but police say they suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the driver of the Camaro was traveling about 80 to 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.