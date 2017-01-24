New questions arise over utility re-regulation and impact on Lordstown project

The President of Clean Energy Future, LLC and a team of people from the company, met with folks in Lordstown Monday afternoon to answer questions about a second electric generating plant they want approval to build.



The investment would amount to about $900 million.

President of Clean Energy Future, William Siderewicz said, "This plant would almost mirror the plant we have under construction in Lordstown." "The construction phase is expected to provide 750 union jobs for about three years, however, if Ohio lawmakers allow re-regulation of utilities, the plans could be in jeopardy," said Siderewicz.

"If First Energy, and competitors are successful in lobbying state representatives and state senators into changing the law, this project we are about to announce today, will be dead on arrival and everything we talked about in terms of benefits, becomes zero. The success of both of the Lordstown projects, as well as ten other projects around the state are really in the hands of state lawmakers that represent every citizen in Ohio," Siderewicz added.



"Customers lose out by having to pay more for their electric bills when they have no choice. People and business owners can make a difference by calling their state representatives and state senators to let them know they don't want re-regulation. The plant in Lordstown would use shale from Ohio and Pennsylvania to produce electricity which is better for the environment than using coal or nuclear power, and it's cheaper to produce, which allows us to pass savings on to customers," commented Siderewicz.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill said, "The economic impact to Lordstown and the region is important, in terms of good paying union construction jobs, spin off jobs that are supported the creation of the construction jobs, and for homeowners and businesses that benefit from lower electric bills."

The mayor also said, "Lordstown Village will benefit about a million dollars a year during the construction phase. Our school district and students also benefit from taxes paid. A study that was completed December 2016 by Ohio State University and Cleveland State, that showed when consumers had a choice to buy electricity on the open competitive market, ratepayers saved an added $3 billion per year on their electricity bills," Hill added.

"The total benefit to the Northeast Ohio by allowing the Clean Energy Future plants to move forward in a free and open market is estimated at $14 billion dollars over 40 years."

