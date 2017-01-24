Liberty teen arrested after incident at Boardman movie theater - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty teen arrested after incident at Boardman movie theater

BOARDMAN, Ohio -

A Liberty teenager is facing charges after an incident at a Boardman movie theater.

Police were called after customers complained that a group of juveniles were gathering at the Tinseltown movie theater on Market Street in Boardman Saturday night.  The theater's manager said that one 17 year old girl in the group began to cause a scene and yelled profanities at police and resisted arrest.

According to a police report, the teen yelled, quote--"My uncle will come up and shoot everyone."   Other witnesses said they heard the girl say she would, quote--"blow heads off."

Officers were eventually able to place the teen in handcuffs and while being escorted out of the theater, she continued to yell profanities and resist the officers.

One of the officers was kicked twice in the leg by the girl, according to the report.

Customers have asked the movie theater for refunds.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated menacing, inducing panic, and obstructing official business and was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

