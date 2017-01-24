Great Groceries: Zucchini Corn Salsa

Zucchini Corn Salsa

2 cups diced zucchini

1 cup frozen whole kernel corn

1/4 tsp. garlic salt

1/4 tsp. white pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/3 cup minced red onion

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. freshly chopped cilantro

Canola oil

Tortilla chips for serving



Preheat broiler.

Spread zucchini and frozen corn on a baking sheet. Spray vegetables with canola oil and season with garlic salt and pepper. Broil for three minutes.

Remove baking sheet, turn vegetables and add garlic. Broil for approximately ten more minutes until zucchini is soft and corn begins to brown. Remove and set aside. Transfer zucchini and corn to a bowl and mix in red onion, lime juice and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips.