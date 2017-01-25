Mill Creek MetroParks new committees begin their work

A move by Mill Creek MetroParks to improve transparency is starting to take shape.

Seven public advisory committees began their work this week. The committees are made up of members of the public who have a passion for the park and can provide some level of expertise.

The groups will focus on everything from education and development, to finance and environment.

"Although it may be long overdue, it's a great way to organize individuals who have already been working to positively change and impact the park," said Dan Kuzma of the Mill Creek MetroParks environmental committee.

The park's environment advisory committee met Tuesday night and the other six committees will meet throughout the next seven days.