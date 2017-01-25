Boardman senator announces new jobs bill to grow Ohio's economy

Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni (D-Boardman) has announced details for a jobs bill that will help train skilled workers and provide targeted assistance to Ohio's business community. This legislation is the result of meetings with business leaders, workers, and several chambers of commerce throughout the state.

"A strong, well-trained workforce is essential for any business to thrive," said Senator Joe Schiavoni. "This proposal embraces a targeted approach to help build our state's workforce and create a better business environment for today and for the future."

Senator Schiavoni's jobs bill will total $100 million over the biennium and support businesses and workers in several areas, including:

*Career Tech Education Funding

*Adds $25 million over the biennium ($12.5 million annually) to the Career Technical Education Fund.

*Improves access to workforce training programs by assisting students in grades K-12 with shop fees, industry credential testing fees, technology support, etc.

*Expands existing workforce education programs.

*Incentives for Business and Higher Education Partnerships

*Creates a $50 million competitive grant program between businesses and two and four-year institutions of higher learning that offer associates and industry credential programs.

*The grant would work as a dollar for dollar match between institutions and businesses to provide students the skills they need for high demand jobs.

*Business Development Funding

*Invests $25 million over the biennium to support existing state programs such as:

Ohio Manufacturing Extension Partnership Program

Small Business Development Centers

Minority Business Loan Program

Ohio Brownfield Fund

The legislation has already drawn interest from education and business leaders across Ohio.

Ron Iarussi, Superintendent of the Mahoning County Educational Service Center

"The partnership between K-12, higher education, and the business community is critical to Ohio's economic progress for the future. With this additional funding, we would be able to help districts prepare and develop programs that offer industry credentials and career pathways. This would have a tremendous impact on not only the Mahoning Valley, but in every region across the state."



Chris Zeigler, Executive Director of American Petroleum Institute (API) Ohio

"Building a robust, diverse workforce to meet our industry's future demands will require necessary investments in training and education. Consequently, we truly appreciate and value Senate Minority Leader Schiavoni's leadership on these topics. Over the next two decades, up to 50 percent of the oil and natural gas industry's most experienced workers are expected to retire, bringing us closer to the "Great Crew Change" that has been anticipated for years. A substantial increase in the workforce, with a wide range of skill sets, training and educational achievement levels, will be critical for the US to maintain its position as a global energy leader."



Senator Schiavoni will formally introduce this legislation in the coming weeks.





