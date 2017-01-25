Family of 7 escapes North Jackson farmhouse fire

Fire departments from both Trumbull and Mahoning counties were called out to help battle a house fire Wednesday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. Jackson Township firefighters responded to the 2800 hundred block of Gault Road. Other departments were called out for mutual aid shortly thereafter.

Fire officials on scene say a family was inside the home when the fire started. However, all five children, and two adults were able to get out safely.

Crews believe the blaze began in a first floor bedroom, but traveled through the walls, spreading to other parts of the home. When 21 News crews arrived on the scene flames could be seen coming out of a second floor window.

As crews began to battle the fire they began to run out of oxygen tanks, and had to get more brought in. Additionally, crews from Lordstown and Austintown were bringing water to the scene.

Officials tell 21 News that at one point during the fire fight, there were some questions about the stability of them home, and the safety of the crews battle the blaze. When firefighters reported that the second story floor felt "spongey" , officers called a mayday to get all firefighters out of the home, until it could be evaluated.

Authorities say the home is a complete loss, and will be boarded up tomorrow by Disaster Recovery Services.

The family is reportedly staying with relatives who live nearby.

Fire officials say they have not yet determined what started the fire, but they will be investigating.

Jackson Township fire crews were assisted on the scene by Lordstown, Ellsworth, and Austintown fire departments.