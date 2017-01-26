Austintown police find couple sleeping in stolen truck with stolen goods

Austintown police have arrested a Steubenville couple found sleeping in a stolen truck, carrying a stolen gun and stolen power tools.

Officers found the Dodge Ram parked in a lot on Oakwood Avenue on Wednesday.

Sleeping inside the truck were 30-year-old Heather Bailey and 34-year-old Brandon Billingsley.

After police ordered the two to get out of the truck, officers say they found a loaded 9 mm handgun under the seat.

In the bed of the truck were power tools, saws, hand tools, a speaker, and a floor jack.

Police learned that the truck had been stolen from Tuscarawas County.

Under questioning, police say Bailey told them that she had stolen the truck the day before.

She admitted taking the gun from a Jeep in Weirton, West Virginia the same day the truck was stolen.

Bailey told officers that she stole the tools from the truck of a Boardman construction business earlier Wednesday morning.

Police also say they found Bailey was carrying key ring with keys for Honda, Jeep, GM and Chrysler vehicles.

According to the police report, Bailey confessed to taking the keys from vehicles that she had broken into throughout the state, but couldn't remember where.

Bailey said that she and Billingsley drove to Austintown looking for a pawn shop to sell the stolen goods, but became tired and pulled into the parking lot on Oakwood to get some rest.

Both suspects were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of receiving stolen property and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Bailey was also charged with possessing a defaced firearm, since the gun's serial number had been obliterated.

Billingsley is also wanted on a warrant from Steubenville police for fleeing and eluding.