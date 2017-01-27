Driver blames GPS for crash in Liberty

A trucker is blaming bad directions from his GPS for an accident that brought out a Hazmat team to Liberty Township.

The driver of a semi tractor trailer tells police he was on his way to Arkansas when his GPS took him to a secluded residential neighborhood off Naylor Lloyd road Friday afternoon.

The truck turned over on its side while it was attempting to make a turn at Wilson Avenue and Edwards Street.

No one was injured, but Hazmat was called in to contain about ten gallons of fuel that spilled from the truck.