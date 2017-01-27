Austintown man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro for Rich Center for Autism

For the second time in less than a year, an Austintown man has conquered Mt. Kilimanjaro. While last time it was for personal satisfaction, this time Ryan Sheridan was climbing for a cause.

"When we started the final summit, it was grueling, it really was," said Sheridan.

Sheridan, who owns the Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, says it was the hardest thing he's ever done.

"I can tell you honestly that I had tears, nausea, dizziness. I had to sit down numerous, numerous times and just try to pull myself together, I couldn't breathe," said Sheridan.

Sheridan was able to push through the adversity because this climb meant more to him that just another achievement. He was hiking the 48 miles in some pretty tough weather conditions to raise $30,000 for the Rich Center for Autism of Youngstown.

"When I went down and actually saw the center and I saw what they did with these kids, I just, just how amazing it really was. The state standard is like 1 teacher to 6 kids in an autistic school and they have 1 teacher for every two kids ratio and it's very hands on and it was very heartwarming to be there," said Sheridan.

Sheridan was able to reach the 19,000 foot peak in only 36 hours. He called the views, breathtaking.

"Standing on top of that mountain and actually looking around it like one of the few places in the world where glaciers still are and I kept trying to pictures of them and their just breathtaking to look at and it seemed like every time I would get my phone out from the inside of three jackets, the clouds would come back and I wouldn't be able to see the glaciers so I probably only got 1 or 2 good pictures of some ones that were far away. I think that to me, standing there seeing something that most people will never see or the sun rise on top of Kilimanjaro is another thing when it comes up over the clouds, you were above the clouds and it peaks out and looks at you," said Sheridan.

Sheridan says he's not sure if he'll reach his $30,000 goal, but this journey was about more than just raising money. It was also about inspiration.

"Helping people doesn't mean doing, climbing mountains, it's as simple as talking to somebody about what's going on and letting them know what is in our town and things they don't know about," he said. "You know I always quote Albert Einstein as one of my favorite quotes is, only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile," said Sheridan

Sheridan will fly home Saturday afternoon. As for future climbs, he mentioned Mt. Vincent in Antarctica, Mt. McKinley in Alaska and possibly hiking in the North Pole.