Austintown man climbs Mt. Kilimanjaro for Rich Center for Autism

More than 100 cattle were inside a barn in Mercer County when flames broke out Wednesday morning. Fire departments from Ohio and Pennsylvania were called out to battle the flames on Darien Road in West Salem Township, located southeast of Greenville. According to Lieutenant Rob McCauley of the West Salem Fire Department, the family who owns the farm had 120 cows inside the barn that caught fire around 2:45 a.m. McCauley said some made it out alive, but many are presumed d...More >>
A suspect from a shooting incident in Sharon was arrested in Hermitage Monday. Sharon Police alerted surrounding departments to keep an eye out for 20-year-old Phoenix James Sargous. When officers in Hermitage stopped Sargous' car on Mercer Avenue, they found only him inside with a gun and drugs. Police they stopped Sargous for suspicious activity and a faulty equipment violation. When they approached the car, police say they could smell marijuana. After searching for the d...More >>
An Austintown Fitch graduate was back in the national spotlight Tuesday night on "America's Got Talent."More >>
John McElroy of Autoline daily says quality in costs will be a major factor in GM Lordstown keeping the Chevy Cruze competitive.More >>
A Pennsylvania celebration of a popular Polish treat is embroiled in a food fight after a suburban Chicago chamber of commerce threatened a trademark infringement lawsuit over the use of the name "Pierogi Festival."More >>
The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is investigating a video showing small, pet alligators being forced to drink beer and smoke cigarettes.More >>
A Pennsylvania police officer and the 911 dispatcher he lives with have been charged with felonies for allegedly growing four marijuana plants in their home.More >>
A guy who goes by the name Carson King has posted an online video of himself climbing Philadelphia City Hall and its tower, which reaches about 500 feet into the air.More >>
Police say a woman jogger was killed in a suspected hit-and-run in central Ohio.More >>
An Ohio police officer who was shot four times while responding to a domestic violence call last month has been released from the hospital.More >>
Police say an employee's body was found in a walk-in cooler at a restaurant in a Cincinnati neighborhood.More >>
A large stone has fallen from the corner of one of downtown Pittsburgh's most iconic buildings, closing a street below.More >>
Police are trying to determine whether a 34-year-old Pennsylvania woman was drunk or otherwise intoxicated when her 11-month-old daughter was found unresponsive, under water in a bath tub last week.More >>
Police plan to file criminal charges against the mother of a toddler found wandering alone in a western Pennsylvania park, wearing only a diaper.More >>
A woman says she had a sexual relationship with former baseball great Pete Rose in the 1970s, starting when she was 14 or 15 years old.More >>
The tiny European nation of Slovenia is undergoing a tourism boom partly because it is the native country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.More >>
Georgia is considering the idea of eliminating the stickers motorists much attach to license plates, a decision that could do away with a ritual that's become familiar for many drivers - the decals got stuck on...More >>
