Protesters gather again at Philadelphia airport

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Protesters have gathered at Philadelphia International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's travel ban.

The protesters began waving signs and chanting "Let them in!" and other slogans Sunday afternoon. Protesters also gathered Saturday night at the airport.

The American Civil Liberties union earlier said everyone detained Saturday was being released and no one else would be detained following a judge's order.

Deputy legal director Mary Catherine Roper of Pennsylvania ACLU said the decision cleared the way for three people detained overnight to continue to other U.S. destinations Sunday, while another person was allowed to leave Saturday night with relatives who are U.S. citizens.

Rope said her organization has no idea how many people who were denied entry simply went back out of fear of the consequences of not doing so.

