Delta US flights grounded due to "automation issues"

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Trump embraces Republican legislation that would place new limits on legal immigration and seek a system based on merit and job skills instead of family ties

Gene editing, a widely used new tool for research, is getting fresh attention thanks to a successful lab experiment with human embryos

White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia

Trump blasts Russia sanctions bill; but still signs it

In California and other states where marijuana for medical or recreational use is legal, pot store owners find themselves nervously carrying around obscene amounts of cash

Cities baffled as Jeff Sessions targets them on immigration

Police are hunting for a gunman who opened fire in a Mission District park crowded with parents, children and tourists on a warm summer's day, wounding three people and sending panicky people running for safety.

Workers at a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi continue are voting on whether they want the United Auto Workers union to bargain for them.

Now that one of the nation's largest cannabis companies has bought the entire California desert town of Nipton, one serious question remains: Will the new owners rename it Potsylvania.

GOP health care rewrite not likely to threaten employer-sponsored insurance.

By JOSH BOAK

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Delta Air Lines has grounded its domestic flights because of "automation issues."

That's according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant said the airline was facing a "systems outage" but flights already in the air were unaffected.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is "working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers."

The FAA says international flights are exempt from the grounding.

In August, Delta suffered a computer breakdown after a power outage in its operations center. The airline canceled more than 2,000 flights over three days.

