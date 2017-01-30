Immigration order concerns YSU and Kent international students

Only saying "America had to make the move," President Trump Monday briefly referenced the temporary visitation bans from seven Muslim-majority nations and an indefinite Syrian refugee halt.

Ohio alone has 37,000 international students. Three hundred and fifteen are enrolled at YSU. Seven of those students are from the seven countries that are part of the 90-day ban.

YSU officials say they are reaching out to those seven students to see if they need counseling or information about their particular student status.

Many of the international students say they are concerned that their future here could be in jeopardy.

YSU Associate Provost Nathan Myers said, "Everybody is a little concerned, because they don't quite know the direction this is going and they don't quite know where this is going to end up."

As you might imagine, there are a lot more students affected at Kent State University. University officials say there are up to 100 students at Kent from those seven countries.

Kent officials say they have 2,500 international students and many of them have emailed and called the university about their own immigration status.

The associate provost there says students are getting too much misinformation on social media and are panicking that they may not be able to complete their degree.

"We have created a special open desk for all international students to come into the Office of Global Communications to ask questions about their immigration status. We will set up an ad hoc phone line for questions," said Marcello Fantoni of Kent State.

Fantoni says students need to understand that at least for the next 90 days students from the seven countries affected should probably stay in America, otherwise if they left, they may not be able to come back during that window.

Free Legal Help Offer

The law firm of Betras, Kopp & Harshman announced on Monday that it will represent those affected by the Trump administration’s immigration ban on a pro-bono basis.

According to the legal dictionary on the website, justia.com , pro bono is legal work done for free.

Betras is also chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.