Immigration order concerns YSU and Kent international students - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley law firm offers free legal help to those impacted by immigration ban

Immigration order concerns YSU and Kent international students

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
KENT, Ohio -

Only saying "America had to make the move," President Trump Monday briefly referenced the temporary visitation bans from seven Muslim-majority nations and an indefinite Syrian refugee halt. 

Ohio alone has 37,000 international students. Three hundred and fifteen are enrolled at YSU. Seven of those students are from the seven countries that are part of the 90-day ban.

YSU officials say they are reaching out to those seven students to see if they need counseling or information about their particular student status.

Many of the international students say they are concerned that their future here could be in jeopardy.

YSU Associate Provost Nathan Myers said, "Everybody is a little concerned, because they don't quite know the direction this is going and they don't quite know where this is going to end up."

As you might imagine, there are a lot more students affected at Kent State University. University officials say there are up to 100 students at Kent  from those seven countries.

Kent officials say they have 2,500 international students and many of them have emailed and called the university about their own immigration status.  

The associate provost there says students are getting too much misinformation on social media and are panicking that they may not be able to complete their degree.

"We have created a special open desk for all international students to come into the Office of Global Communications to ask questions about their immigration status. We will set up an ad hoc phone line for questions," said Marcello Fantoni of Kent State.

Fantoni says students need to understand that at least for the next 90 days students from the seven countries affected should probably stay in America, otherwise if they left, they may not be able to come back during that window.

Free Legal Help Offer

The law firm of  Betras, Kopp & Harshman announced on Monday that it will represent those affected by the Trump administration’s immigration ban on a pro-bono basis.

According to the legal dictionary on the website, justia.com , pro bono is legal work done for free.

Betras is also chair of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YSU Student Government Association disagrees with decision to allow Richmond to join football team

    YSU Student Government Association disagrees with decision to allow Richmond to join football team

    Ma'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the PenguinsMa'lik Richmond wearing number 96 as he practices with the Penguins
    Youngstown State University's Student Government Association disagrees with the decision to allow a student who served time for a rape case to join YSU's football team. SGA urges the athletics department to reconsider the action. Ma'Lik Richmond joined the Penguins football team in January and is currently practicing for the new season. Richmond was one of two former Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012. Richmond completed his one y...More >>
    Youngstown State University's Student Government Association disagrees with the decision to allow a student who served time for a rape case to join YSU's football team. SGA urges the athletics department to reconsider the action. Ma'Lik Richmond joined the Penguins football team in January and is currently practicing for the new season. Richmond was one of two former Steubenville High School football players accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2012. Richmond completed his one y...More >>

  • Clean up underway following Valley storms

    Clean up underway following Valley storms

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:35 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:35:41 GMT

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage FirstEnergy wasn't sure when it would have electricity restored to thousands of Valley residents. Trees, power lines and poles were knocked down, closing several roads. Austintown police shut down Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. The first line of storms that rolled through around noon brought down wi...

    More >>

    Powerful storms pelted the Valley in waves Friday, causing so much damage that closed roads and brought down trees and power lines on Friday. Austintown police shut down the eastbound curb lane of Mahoning Avenue at Raccoon Road at around 5:30 pm, saying it would likely remain closed until a damaged utility pole could be replaced. Police say Ohio Edison workers do not have time to fix the pole immediately, A roof fell on some cars at Car Town Auto Sales along Route 422 in...

    More >>

  • Girard and Liberty among hardest hit by Valley storms

    Girard and Liberty among hardest hit by Valley storms

    Saturday, August 5 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-08-05 04:29:37 GMT

    A family on Morris Avenue was dealing with the second tree to hit their house this summer.

    More >>

    A family on Morris Avenue was dealing with the second tree to hit their house this summer.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms