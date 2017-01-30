Valley Republicans weigh-in on President Trump's Immigration Ban

Valley Republican's came together Monday for their annual McKinley Dinner.

Although President Donald Trump's controversial refugee and immigration ban wasn't a key topic at the dinner, Trumbull County Party Chairman Randy Law says it was a hot topic throughout the day.

"All day long today people came up to me and said, I like it. He's doing exactly what he said he would do and we support it," said Law. "I see nothing wrong with it. We need to protect our borders and screen people properly. That's what he promised to do. He got elected and that's what he is doing."

Secretary of State Jon Husted was the key note speaker of the event. He also was willing to weigh-in.

"It's not unreasonable for the President to say let's stop for a minute, let's check and make sure we are doing this the right way, that we're not allowing terrorist to come into our country, that we have a proper vetting process. Then when the American people have confidence that we're doing it the right way, then we can start reconsidering those," said Husted.

Those who spoke with 21 News and support the temporary ban also realize it's a controversial move that many Americans struggle to stand behind.

"We have to balance our want to be generous with our rightful fear of terrorism actually," said Republican Jim Morris. "Because we did lose 3,000 people in 911 and 24-hundred in Pearl Harbor."

"I think time is going to take care of calming the fears of people. People that are legitimately allowed to come into this country are going to be coming into this country. Some of them may be delayed a little bit but we want to make sure people are properly vetted," said Law.

