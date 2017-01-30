George HW Bush released from Houston hospital, returns home

A Massachusetts woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

A young Massachusetts woman who as a teenager encouraged her boyfriend in dozens of text messages to kill himself and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck has been sentenced to 15 months in jail

President Donald Trump says he hopes for a "truly honest" outcome from the Russia investigation that has consumed the opening months of his presidency

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the city will sue the federal government in defense of its status as a so-called sanctuary city.

A Northwestern University professor and a University of Oxford employee wanted in brutal stabbing death of a Chicago man have surrendered peacefully in California.

Supporters of the United Auto Workers say they're not giving up their fight to unionize a Nissan auto assembly plant in Mississippi after a stinging defeat.

A securities fraud conviction has done nothing to quiet Martin Shkreli and experts say that could hurt the so-called "Pharma Bro" at sentencing.

By MICHAEL GRACZYK

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - Former President George H.W. Bush was released Monday from Houston Methodist Hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Bush, 92, was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

"He is thankful for the many prayers and kind messages he received during his stay, as well as the world-class care that both his doctors and nurses provided," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Monday.

Bush has been allowed to return to his Houston home, McGrath said.

The nation's 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, Barbara, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

The couple's 72-year marriage is the longest of any presidential couple in U.S. history and the former first lady was with her husband during much of his stay, including when she was hospitalized for her own treatment. They were "essentially therapy for each other," Dr. Clint Doerr, one of the physicians treating Bush, said last week.

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, has a form of Parkinson's disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility.

He was hospitalized in 2015 in Maine after falling at his summer home and breaking a bone in his neck. He was also hospitalized in Houston the previous December for about a week for shortness of breath. He spent Christmas 2012 in intensive care for a bronchitis-related cough and other issues.

Despite his loss of mobility, Bush celebrated his 90th birthday by making a tandem parachute jump in Kennebunkport, Maine. Last summer, Bush led a group of 40 wounded warriors on a fishing trip at the helm of his speedboat, three days after his 92nd birthday celebration.

George Herbert Walker Bush, born June 12, 1924, in Milton, Massachusetts, also served as a congressman, CIA director and Ronald Reagan's vice president.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.