Kasich tax plan compliant with anti-tax pledge just barely

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

AP Statehouse Correspondent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Conservative activist Grover Norquist says Ohio Gov. John Kasich's proposed tax reform package is disappointing but technically compliant with his organization's famous anti-tax pledge.

Norquist, head of the Americans for Tax Reform, told The Associated Press Tuesday that spending cuts are superior to more than $3 billion in tax increases over two years. He said the package's projected $39-million net tax cut is little more than a rounding error.

The Republican governor defended the plan as an overall reduction. It includes a 17-percent income-tax cut worth $3.1 billion while increasing eight taxes, including those on sales, alcohol, tobacco and oil-and-gas drilling.

Kasich's spokeswoman said Ohioans have seen some of the largest tax reductions of any state over the past six years and Kasich's new budget proposal continues the trend.

