AP Girls' Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2016-2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points at right:

DIVISION I

1, Newark (21)

18-0 218

2, W. Chester Lakota W. (1)

16-2 161

(tie)Tol. Start

15-1 161

4, Mason

15-2 129

5, Solon

14-2 115

(tie)Lyndhurst Brush

18-1 115

7, Can. GlenOak

14-1 102

8, New Carlisle Tecumseh

17-2 50

9, Reynoldsburg

15-3 44

10, N. Can. Hoover

17-2 15

(tie)Dublin Coffman

17-2 15

(tie)Eastlake N.

14-3 15

Others receiving 12 or more points: 13, Berea-Midpark 12. 13, Cin. McAuley 12.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (19)

17-0 208

2, Kettering Alter (2)

15-2 170

3, Day. Carroll (1)

16-2 169

4, Upper Sandusky

17-0 115

5, Perry

14-1 106

6, Trotwood-Madison

13-4 78

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe

15-3 72

8, West Branch

17-2 60

9, Shaker Hts. Laurel

15-2 50

10, Clyde

15-2 44

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Elyria Cath. 30. 12, Cin. Mariemont 22. 13,  Howland 18. 14, Parma Padua 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (16)

18-0 190

2, Archbold (1)

17-0 164

3, Cols. Africentric

16-2 130

4, Columbiana (2)

20-0 118

5, Findlay Liberty-Benton

14-1 106

6, Ft. Recovery

13-1 104

7, Columbus Grove

15-1 78

8, Versailles

15-3 62

9, Gates Mills Gilmour (2)

14-4 49

10, Waynesville (1)

16-1 30

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Bellaire 24. 12, Richwood N. Union 23. 13, Albany Alexander 16. 14, Collins Western Reserve 14. 15, Lisbon  12.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (15)

16-1 203

2, New Madison Tri-Village (5)

17-0 182

3, Minster

15-1 140

(tie) Fairfield Christian

17-0 140

5, Waterford (1)

14-2 122

6, Arlington

15-2 85

7, Ottoville

14-3 81

8, Haviland Wayne Trace

15-1 80

9, Jackson-Milton (1)

15-2 53

10, Norwalk St. Paul

15-2 24

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Jackson Center 18. 12, Reedsville Eastern 17. 13, Cle. Cuyahoga Hts. 16. 14, Russia 14.

