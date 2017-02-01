Shots fired through windows of downtown Youngstown businesses

For the second time this week, Warren police are investigating a report that three men assaulted and robbed a man as he walked along a city street. A 20-year-old man says he was walking home from a gas station along Garden Street at around 1 a.m. Thursday when he was confronted by three men who told him to give him everything he had. He says that after first checking his pockets, they began to kick and punch him, before ripping the necklace from his neck.More >>
A Trumbull County Hazmat crew was called out in Liberty Township Friday afternoon after a sewage truck hit a pole and flipped over on its side. First responders reported that the truck was leaking fluids into a nearby ditch along Tibbets Wick Road near Belmont Avenue. The driver managed to get out of the truck. The damage to the poll knocked out electricity to the area. FirstEnergy reported that 378 homes and businesses that lost power were restored by about 5 p.m.More >>
Carlos Carrasco pitched six impressive innings, and the bullpen held on for the Cleveland Indians in their 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.More >>
Billy Hamilton ended one of the major leagues' longest home run droughts with a three-run shot, and Devin Mesoraco hit his first in more than two years, powering the Cincinnati Reds to a 7-2 victory over the...More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 3, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 2, 2017.More >>
Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
An attorney for four Nebraska beer stores blamed for fueling alcohol-related problems on South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian Reservation will ask a judge to dismiss 22 liquor law violations filed against them,...More >>
Border Patrol agents working the immigration checkpoint near Tombstone say they've 67 pounds of marijuana that was being smuggled inside of a casket.More >>
The turmoil at Fox News Channel has claimed another victim.More >>
