Eight year sentence for man who abused corpse of Warren teen

JEFFERSON, Ohio -

An Ashtabula County man already serving 22 years in prison for drug and weapon offenses will have another eight years added for the death of a Warren teen, whose charred remains were found buried near his home.

James Brooks, 42, appeared before a judge in Ashtabula County on Monday where he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping, compelling prostitution and gross abuse of a corpse.

A judge dismissed the remaining charges handed up in the 12 count indictment against Brooks in connection with the disappearance and death of 18-year-old Alesha Bell.

Bell's mother last saw her daughter outside their Warren home in July 2015.

The remains of the Warren woman were found in a fire pit near Brooks' Roaming Shores Village home the following August.

According to Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas A. Iarocci, as part of the plea agreement, the 8 year sentence will be served in addition to the 22 years Brooks is serving for a federal weapon and drug conviction.

The prosecutor says his office and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office were in continuous contact with members of Bell's immediate family, and received their consent to the proposed plea and sentence before the agreement was negotiated.

