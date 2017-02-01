Simeon Booker nominated to receive Congressional Gold Medal

It's Black History Month and Congressman Tim Ryan is one of three federal lawmakers who have introduced legislation to Award the Congressional Gold Medal to Civil Rights Icon Simeon Booker.

Booker dedicated his career to covering the civil rights movement and achieved many firsts in his field.

He is a highly-respected journalist who has covered every presidential election since 1953, and is the author of two highly acclaimed books.

Booker began his career writing about Negro League baseball teams for the Youngstown Vindicator.

Congressman Ryan says he couldn't think of a more worthy American to receive Congress's highest honor than Booker.