Bike riding now legal in Downtown Youngstown

You are now legally allowed to ride your bike in Downtown Youngstown.

Since 1974, it's been against the law to ride bicycles and motorcycles along Federal Plaza, but the rule hasn't been enforced for years.

When city leaders learned the law was still in the books, they felt it was time for an update.

“Downtown is thriving, ready for more business and ready for more growth,” said councilman Julius Oliver. “And at the same time, adding some things that some people in the community that don't have cars, or like to ride their bicycles more frequently, or rollerblade, or what have you, as we're putting in this bike path, we just wanted to basically make sure everything was working together for the greater good of Downtown and the city of Youngstown.”

Council also gave the stamp of approval to begin moving forward with a downtown resurfacing project. Parts of Federal and Market streets will likely be repaved in late July.

The project is expected to last a couple of weeks and may require some road closures.