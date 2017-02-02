Youngstown police say attempt made to sell missing woman's car

Youngstown police detectives are asking members of the public to help them find a woman who hasn't been seen since late December.

Police say Kimberly Wilson-Talley has a feeding tube and suffers from throat cancer.

She has missed several doctor's appointments.

Detectives say they are concerned because someone recently attempted to sell her car at a local dealership.

Description:

Name: Kimberly Wilson-Talley

Height: 5' 02”

Weight: 149 lbs.

Age: 49

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the missing woman to call them at 330-742-8911.