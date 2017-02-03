8-year-old expelled after bringing loaded gun to Youngstown scho - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

8-year-old expelled after bringing loaded gun to Youngstown school

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

An 8-year-old student from Horizon Science Academy was expelled Friday morning after bringing a loaded gun to school.

Police say the boy brought the gun to the charter school on Southern Boulevard in Youngstown.

He was found to be in possession of 6, possibly 25 caliber bullets and a small black handgun, according to the police report. 

Horizon's assistant principal told police the boy was showing a plastic sandwich bag containing the bullets to his classmates.

The assistant principal found the handgun in the boy's backpack, the boy then telling him the gun belonged to his father.

The 8-year-old said he retrieved the handgun from the top shelf of his father's closet at home, and that his father did not know he had it in his possession, according to the report.

Police say the boy had only brought the gun and bullets to school to show his friends and did not mean to do any harm. He said they had been discussing the weapons the day before.

The other students then reported the boy to a teacher, according to the police report. 

Police arrived and found the firearm to be loaded with two rounds of bullets.

Horizon's assistant principal said that due to the circumstances of the incident, the boy would be expelled from the academy.

The school released a statement Friday afternoon on the incident.


As the safety and security of all students and staff is of the utmost importance, we want to thank our students
and staff for remaining calm and adhering to our established procedures during this unexpected event. We
especially want to thank members of the Youngstown Police Department for responding quickly and diligently
to ensure our safety.

