Trump policies under a microscope

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
BOARDMAN, Ohio -

The travel ban is just one of a number of initiatives signed off on by President Donald Trump, some of the issues more controversial than others.

21 News talked to Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan to gauge his feelings about some of the President's controversial decisions.

The President has not wasted any time putting the pen to paper -- signing executive orders and moving his administration forward.

But his plans to sign directives that would roll back key financial regulations especially for large financial institutions could be disasterous, according to Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan.

"I think to unleash the huge banks that are now regulated and to unregulate them we're going to end up in the same place we were in 2008 and 2009.  The small banks need some relief.  I think Dodd Frank wen too far.  But the big banks you've got to keep them well regulated so that they can stay safe and make sure that they don't crash the economy again," Congressman Ryan said.

When it comes to the 45th President wanting to create even more nuclear weapons Congressman Ryan questions Trump's judgement saying we have more than enough to destroy the planet.

And when it comes to harsh words with world leaders?

"Are we going to fight all these people all the time?  He's already starting fights with the Australian Prime Minister and Mexico.  These are our allies.  If we're going to get in a war in the South China Sea we need Australia.  So to somehow alienate them is not a good idea," Congressman Ryan tells 21 News.

As far as Republican John McCain's statement that it's time to consider closing U.S. military bases, Ryan disagrees saying the world is too unpredictable, and America can't be caught unprotected and off-guard.  Besides the Valley's economy depends on it, just like many other communities depend on their military bases.
 

