Kent State officials respond to tweet from Michigan GOP member

Kent State University has responded to a tweet and Facebook post sent out Friday by a Michigan GOP official.

One of a few of his social media posts said, "Violent protesters who shut down free speech? Time for another Kent State perhaps."

The tweet was apparently a reference to the 1970 shooting of four college students by the Ohio National Guard.

Kent State University responded saying "May 4th, 1970 was a watershed moment for the country. We lost four students that day, while nine others were wounded." University officials also called the tweet and post "abhorrent."

Screenshots of the tweet were taken by Michigan Democratic Party and others, from Dan Adamini, the secretary of the Marquette County Republican Party in northern Michigan and a radio personality.

Adamini did apologize for his posts, but his Twitter and Facebook have since been deleted.