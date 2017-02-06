Hermitage Police release identity of homicide victim

A police pursuit that wound through several South Side streets Wednesday afternoon ended with a foot chase and the capture of a suspect. Police identify the suspect as 33-year-old Omar Avilez-Suares.More >>
Three Valley communities are making their government spending information available online. The Ohio Treasurer's Office has announced that Poland, Canfield, and Austintown have joined four other townships in Mahoning County to become part of Ohiocheckbook.com. The Treasurer's Office provided the following breakdown of the recently added local government sites:More >>
Opioid related deaths are on track to reach record highs in Trumbull County this year. Warren City Council leaders are declaring a state of emergency for the city and are ready to put up a fight for funding from the state.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.More >>
Chris Taylor hit a grand slam during a six-run first inning, Alex Wood and a pair of Los Angeles relievers combined for 17 strikeouts and the Dodgers rolled over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-1 on Monday night.More >>
Andre Burakovsky scored twice, Nicklas Backstrom got his sixth of the playoffs and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Monday night to force a Game 7 in their taut Eastern Conference semifinal.More >>
Marcus Stroman pitched six shutout innings, Kevin Pillar made a sensational catch in center field and the Toronto Blue Jays topped the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Monday, May 8, 2017.More >>
