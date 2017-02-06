Austintown Schools disinfecting all buildings to fight the flu

The Austintown Local School District is taking a day to disinfect all of its buildings in light of the recent flu virus epidemic.

The day of disinfecting with take place on February 17. All 12 month employees are contracted to work, but short hour employees will be able to take advantage of the extra hours as well.

"We are disinfecting all student work surfaces in addition to our normal daily cleaning routine," says Supervisor of Operations and Facilities, Mal Culp.

The staff will receive a detailed list of areas to cover and instructions for the day.