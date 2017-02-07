Employees stop theft from AT&T store in Boardman

Two women from New York are facing charges after police say they attempted fraudulent activity at the AT&T store in Boardman.

Boardman police were called to the AT&T store located on Boardman-Canfield Road on Friday, February 3.

Two employees there told police that Carolina Vessup and Hillary Genesis Hamilton, both from Bronx, New York, were at the store with the intentions of purchasing an iPhone 7 plus under another customer's account out of Texas.

Vessup claimed to be the account holder's daughter, even providing the store employee with the correct passcode for the account.

The store employee noticed the passcode had been changed an hour prior to Vessup trying to access the account. During that time, the employees called the actual account holder and she stated that she did not have a daughter or family in Ohio.

When the two women were denied, they left the store getting into a Black Chrysler 300, which was a rental car from Cincinnati. The vehicle headed west on Boardman-Canfield Road where they were eventually stopped at a Shell gas station by police.

In the car were four people, Vessup, Hamilton, Israel Martinez who was the driver, and another individual under the age of eighteen. Israel Martinez was arrested and placed in the back of the cruiser, but his identity could not be confirmed by officers.

Vessup and Hamilton were also arrested and taken to Boardman police department. Officers revealed that a Nike duffle bag was found in the car with a silver Apple laptop in a black case. Along with the Nike bag, were two AT&T bags filled with several electronic devices, cell phones, cash, and a small bag containing marijuana.

Vessup and Hamilton were taken to Mahoning County Sheriff's office where they were held without bond.

Martinez was booked as John Doe and also transported to the Sheriff's office and held without bond.