AP Girls' Basketball Poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Newark (18)

21-0 180

2, W. Chester Lakota W.

18-2 141

3, Tol. Start

17-1 129

4, Can. Glenoak

16-1 107

5, New Carlisle Tecumseh

19-2 77

6, Mason

17-3 66

7, Reynoldsburg

18-2 65

8, Solon

16-2 61

9, N. Can. Hoover

18-2 35

10, Dublin Coffman

17-2 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Eastlake N. 20. Berea-Midpark 19. Lyndhurst Brush 16.

DIVISION II

1, Ottawa-Glandorf (13)

18-0 154

2, Kettering Alter (3)

18-2 146

3, Day. Carroll

17-3 128

4, Perry

16-1 97

5, West Branch (2)

20-2 82

6, Upper Sandusky

19-1 76

7, Tipp City Tippecanoe

17-3 73

8, Trotwood-Madison

14-4 31

9, Elyria Cath.

17-2 23

10, Howland

15-4 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: London 20. Shaker Hts. Laurel 18. Clyde 17. Wilmington 13. Oak Harbor 13. Poland Seminary 12.

DIVISION III

1, Cin. Summit Country Day (13)

20-0 166

2, Archbold (2)

19-0 152

3, Columbiana (2)

22-0 135

4, Ft. Recovery

15-1 89

5, Cols. Africentric

18-3 83

6, Columbus Grove

16-1 80

7, Versailles

16-3 66

8, Waynesville

19-1 39

9, Gates Mills Gilmour (1)

15-4 34

10, Findlay Liberty-Benton

15-2 31

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richwood N. Union 22. W. Liberty-Salem 18.

DIVISION IV

1, Berlin Hiland (13)

19-1 165

2, New Madison Tri-Village (4)

19-0 151

3, Fairfield Christian

18-1 124

4, Waterford

16-2 90

5, Arlington

17-2 87

6, Minster

16-2 78

7, Ottoville

16-3 72

8, Haviland Wayne Trace

17-1 65

9, Jackson-Milton

17-2 55

10, Norwalk St. Paul

15-2 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Jackson Center 16.