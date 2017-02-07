Man on death row for Howland murder wants case re-opened - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Man on death row for Howland murder wants case re-opened

Posted: Updated:
Donna Roberts Donna Roberts
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

A man sentenced to death for his part in a plot to murder a Howland man in order to collect a $500,000 insurance payout, is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reopen his case.

The request from 44-year-old Nathaniel Jackson, comes just three months after the state's highest court refused to reconsider an earlier decision upholding his Jackson's death sentence.

The application also comes in the same week that the justices heard an appeal from his convicted co-conspirator, Donna Roberts.

Jackson and Roberts have both been sentenced to death for a 2001 conspiracy to murder Roberts' husband, Robert Fingerhut.

In his latest court filing, Jackson's attorney is arguing that her client deserves to have his case reopened because he received ineffective legal counsel during an appeal. Jackson's death sentence is set to be carried out on July 15, 2020.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments from prosecutors and Donna Robert's defense attorney who claims that the judge who presided over her trial passed away.

The defense says that the judge who took over was unable to make a proper decision during Roberts' re-sentencing because the new judge did not hear her statements about the case on a first hand basis.

The justices have taken the arguments in the Roberts appeal under advisement and will hand down a decision later.

Roberts is the only woman on Ohio's Death Row.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Sharon police nab suspect in kidnapping of Ashtabula teen

    Sharon police nab suspect in kidnapping of Ashtabula teen

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:19:18 GMT

    An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager. 

    More >>

    An investigation into the disappearance of a thirteen year old girl in Ashtabula, Ohio led authorities across state lines into Sharon, Pennsylvania on Thursday. That's where police arrested registered sex offender, 46-year-old John Richard Bove following a car chase and foot pursuit. Sharon police spotted a car fitting the description of one being driven by Bove, who was wanted for the kidnapping of the Ashtabula teenager. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Paper says Comey didn't pledge loyalty to Trump

    The Latest: Paper says Comey didn't pledge loyalty to Trump

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:18 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:18:43 GMT
    A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is suggesting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo justifying FBI Director James Comey's firing, be selected to take over the Russia investigation.More >>
    A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump is suggesting that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who wrote a memo justifying FBI Director James Comey's firing, be selected to take over the Russia investigation.More >>

  • Youngstown man accused of raping an 8-year-old

    Youngstown man accused of raping an 8-year-old

    Christopher KentChristopher Kent

    U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of raping a child as young as eight. Christopher Kent, 38, of West Heights Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail following his arrest on Thursday. Kent was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury, charging him with one count of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. A

    More >>

    U.S. Marshals have arrested a Youngstown man accused of raping a child as young as eight. Christopher Kent, 38, of West Heights Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail following his arrest on Thursday. Kent was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury, charging him with one count of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. A

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms