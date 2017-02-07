Man on death row for Howland murder wants case re-opened

A man sentenced to death for his part in a plot to murder a Howland man in order to collect a $500,000 insurance payout, is asking the Ohio Supreme Court to reopen his case.

The request from 44-year-old Nathaniel Jackson, comes just three months after the state's highest court refused to reconsider an earlier decision upholding his Jackson's death sentence.

The application also comes in the same week that the justices heard an appeal from his convicted co-conspirator, Donna Roberts.

Jackson and Roberts have both been sentenced to death for a 2001 conspiracy to murder Roberts' husband, Robert Fingerhut.

In his latest court filing, Jackson's attorney is arguing that her client deserves to have his case reopened because he received ineffective legal counsel during an appeal. Jackson's death sentence is set to be carried out on July 15, 2020.

The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday heard oral arguments from prosecutors and Donna Robert's defense attorney who claims that the judge who presided over her trial passed away.

The defense says that the judge who took over was unable to make a proper decision during Roberts' re-sentencing because the new judge did not hear her statements about the case on a first hand basis.

The justices have taken the arguments in the Roberts appeal under advisement and will hand down a decision later.

Roberts is the only woman on Ohio's Death Row.