McDonald's Hoop News 2/7/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

McDonald's Hoop News 2/7/17

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Poland 63 Hubbard 48

Jefferson 70 Niles 67

LaBrae 89 Champion 65

Girard 63 Liberty 57

Ursuline 53 St. Thomas Aquinas 50

Hickory 61 Slippery Rock 41

Boardman 65 Lakeview 61

Springfield 58 United 46

Canfield 61 East 56

Warren Harding 72 Howland 59

Ash. Lakeside 64 Fitch 52

Alliance 71 Salem 49

Crestview 60 East Palestine 57

New Castle 71 Beaver 53

Mineral Ridge 66 Western Reserve 78

Sebring 57 Lowellville 49

Sharon 63 Farrell 53

Valley Christian 48 Open Door Christian Academy 33


H.S. Basketball | Girls

Edgewood 81 Struthers 71

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms