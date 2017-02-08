Summer will bring new businesses to the Eastwood Mall

Three new businesses are coming to the Eastwood Mall Complex this summer.

Torrid and Sport Clips are coming to the Complex, while Mizu is moving from its current location.

The plus-size clothing store Torried will be in the JCPenney Concourse of the mall. They carry everything from casual to party dresses, as well wardrobe staples like shirts, pants, skirts, shorts and outerwear. There are more than 400 Torrid stores in 36 states.

Sport Clips will be located between Chuck E Cheeses and Five Below in the Howland Commons section of the complex. The goal of its stylists is to provide a championship haircut experience in an exciting sports-themed environment. Sport Clips has more than 1,500 stores and has locations in all of the 50 states.

Mizu is a familiar name for local lovers of authentic Japanese cuisine. It will be moving from its current location in Niles to a building on the south side of the mall, near Pep Boys. Mizu offers a wide array of Japanese dishes ranging from traditional kitchen entrees to sushi, sashimi, hibachi creations, tempura, katsu, bento boxes and more.