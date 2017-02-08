Report: Weathersfield shooting death followed dispute over Faceb - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Report: Weathersfield shooting death followed dispute over Facebook conversation

By Danielle Cotterman, Reporter
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio -

We're learning more details about what may have lead up to two deadly shootings in Trumbull County.

Fifteen hours before the first shooting in Weathersfield Township, reports show police were called to a Howland home for a report of domestic violence.

According to a police incident report, the wife of the shooting suspect told police that her husband "was upset because she was talking to an old friend on Facebook." She told police that her husband "got in her face and began head butting her telling her that he would kill her before he ever lets her leave."

When police attempted to arrest 34 year-old Richard Latimer for a charge of domestic violence, the report says he took off running. Latimer eventually called his wife from a neighbors home.

The neighbor didn't want to go on camera, but describes Latimer as a "high strung" person. The neighbor says it was about two in the morning when Latimer showed up on his door step and wanted to use the phone. 

Police came to the neighbors home to look for Latimer but, the neighbor tells 21 News that Latimer had already left.

Later that night, Latimer's wife made a frantic call to 911.

"My husband shot another man," she told a dispatcher. "My husband tried to kidnap me and my daughter, he had a gun."

Latimer's wife told dispatch said her husband shot and killed a man at a home in Weathersfield. Authorities have since identified the victim as Van Blevins.

"I saw him shoot him and he made me and my daughter leave the house. He tried to get in the car with us and I locked the doors and I took off down the street. I came to where there were people because I don't have a phone, he took my phone," said Latimer's wife.

While on the phone with dispatchers, the woman can he heard comforting her 9 year-old daughter.

"It's okay, baby. I promise it's going to be okay," she said.

The neighbor that didn't want to go on camera, tells 21 News that after Latimer allegedly shot and killed Blevins, Latimer called him and told him about the alleged crime. The neighbor says at first he didn't believe Latimer but, tried to convince him to turn himself into police.

A few hours after the shooting in Weathersfield, two police officers encountered Latimer at the Giant Eagle in Howland. The officers said they feared for their lives and ultimately shot and killed Latimer. 

21 News wants to stress that while Latimer was wanted on a charge of domestic violence, we do not know if there was a history of those charges. In Trumbull County, the domestic violence charge was Latimer's first.

