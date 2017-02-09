Trumbull County Domestic Violence Director gives advice to victims

Within the last two months, there have been two domestic violence cases ending in violence. A Sharpsville man was accused of killing his girlfriend and then kidnapping her baby after she broke up with him. Most recently, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Weathersfield man was wanted on charges of domestic violence.

Bonnie Wilson, the Director of Domestic Violence and Supervised Visitation for Trumbull County says help is available.

"We have a 24 hour hotline, answered 24 hours a day, all you have to do is call," said Wilson.

For countless people, domestic violence is a terrifying reality. According to the National Coalition against Domestic Violence, a woman in America is assaulted or beaten every nine seconds. One in three women have been or will be victims of domestic violence in their lifetime.

"Domestic violence is all about power and control, so the abuser has and has had control over that individual, that victim and sometimes the abuse, especially if it's gone on for a long time, the victim may feel isolated," said Wilson.

Wilson says one of the first steps to getting out of an abusive relationship is recognizing it in the first place.

"We hear that so many times from women that they didn't know what they were experiencing was domestic violence, they just thought that's how life was with that individual," said Wilson.

Wilson says if you're experiencing abuse or in an unhealthy relationship, have a safety plan. There are documents online and they include ways to stay safe during an incident, or even while trying to leave.

"That victim knows whats best, she knows her situation better than anybody and she knows how to stay safe because she knows her abuser, she knows his triggers and so she knows when is the best time for her to leave, what is the best day, when is the best time," said Wilson.

Wilson also recommends having a few items hidden in one central place. $50 in cash, extra house or car keys, clothes for you or your children, I.D. and medications.

She also says don't be afraid to tell a trusted friend about your plan. Staying quiet only feeds into the stigma of a terrifying reality for so many people.

"Domestic violence feeds on silence."

Resources are available if you are in an abusive relationship or know someone who is. Here is some contact info:

Someplace Safe - Warren

330-393-3005

Sojourner House - Youngstown

330-747-4040

Christina House - Lisbon

330-420-0036

Aware Inc. - Sharon

724-342-4934