Recycled Christmas trees give Valley fish new habitat

A suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Pennsylvania is in the Trumbull County Jail after being captured in Warren. Ernest Chambers 37, of Braddock, Pa, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued by police in Penn Township, a community about twenty miles east of Pittsburgh.More >>
A suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion in Pennsylvania is in the Trumbull County Jail after being captured in Warren. Ernest Chambers 37, of Braddock, Pa, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued by police in Penn Township, a community about twenty miles east of Pittsburgh.More >>
Youngstown Water Department engineers hope to know by early Saturday if they will be able to lift a boil alert that has been in effect since Wednesday for part of the city's West Side, as well as the eastern portion of Austintown Township. A contractor struck a major distribution water line along North Meridian Road, cutting or reducing service to the area until repairs could be made by Thursday morning.More >>
There's a new park in Hubbard where your dog can let loose and play with other furry friends. Scentral Park had its grand opening Saturday from noon until dusk.More >>
There's a new park in Hubbard where your dog can let loose and play with other furry friends. Scentral Park had its grand opening Saturday from noon until dusk.More >>
Companies that want to cash in on growing medical marijuana in the valley are vying for approval to begin operations in the city of Youngstown. Youngstown Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Ray joined WFMJ Weekend Today on Saturday to explain what he and his fellow council members expect to hear when they gather to listen to proposal pitches from five companies on Monday. Ray believes the companies will likely detail how their operation could boast economic benefits for the city, including...More >>
Companies that want to cash in on growing medical marijuana in the valley are vying for approval to begin operations in the city of Youngstown. Youngstown Ward 4 City Councilman Mike Ray joined WFMJ Weekend Today on Saturday to explain what he and his fellow council members expect to hear when they gather to listen to proposal pitches from five companies on Monday. Ray believes the companies will likely detail how their operation could boast economic benefits for the city, including...More >>
White House Fruit Farm uses Bonnie's Birthday Party event to honor the beloved dog's memory and give back to local animal charities.More >>
White House Fruit Farm uses Bonnie's Birthday Party event to honor the beloved dog's memory and give back to local animal charities.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
No. 2 Youngstown State scored eight runs in the bottom of the third inning en route to a 9-2 win over No. 3 Valparaiso in the Horizon League Championship on Thursday evening.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Thursday, May 11, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Wednesday, May 10, 2017.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
Austin Barnes hit an RBI pinch-double with one out in the 10th inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
High school baseball and softball scores from Tuesday, May 9, 2017.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
Democrats are far more interested than Republicans in seeing the media assume its watchdog role over public figures, a new Pew Research Center survey finds.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>
A New York City man has made it his mission to flush the cremated remains of his lifelong friend down ballpark toilets around the country.More >>