Recycled Christmas trees give Valley fish new habitat

Fish in the Valley are getting some new habitats from the help of more than 1,500 recycled Christmas trees.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife partnered with several Valley organizations to recycle the trees, such as the ODNR Division of state Parks and Watercraft, the Mahoning County Green Team, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Berlin Office), the Youngstown State Bass Club, and the Mohawk Valley Bass Club.

"Recycled trees serve as excellent structures to attract a variety fish species,” said Matt Wolfe, project supervisor. “They are readily accessible, they mimic the natural habitat which has decomposed in many northeast Ohio lakes over time, and they are free to due to the collaborations we have established, saving valuable fishing license dollars. That way, we can spend such income on other important projects."

Any anglers who would like to locate the new structures can find them here:

Mosquito Reservoir, Trumbull County

220 trees, approximately 450 feet off of north break wall

220 trees, approximately 700 feet off of south break wall



Berlin Reservoir, Mahoning & Portage counties

400 trees, out from Bonner Road launch

400 trees, across from Sheriff's launch

300 trees, off of Bedell Road near bridge

The goal of this project is to introduce structures into the waters of northeastern Ohio in order to improve fishing opportunities for anglers.