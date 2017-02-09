McDonald's Hoop news 2/8/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop news 2/8/17

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Campbell 21 Newton Falls 69

Ashtabula Lakeside 32 Boardman 76

Hubbard 45 Poland 62

LaBrae 40 Champion 33

Warren Harding 49 Howland 69

Fitch 69 Lakeview 49

Liberty 41 Girard 59

Canfield 63 East 29

Jefferson 46 Niles 70


H.S. Basketball | Boys

Newbury 20 Bristol 76

